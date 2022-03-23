Mr. Dave steps into big spotlight

School custodians rarely get the chance to step into the spotlight, including one at nearby Whitebead School, who just happens to be a top 10 finalist in a national contest.
Dave Martin, often called Mr. Dave by those at the school a short distance west of Pauls Valley, said this week he was totally surprised when told he was a finalist in the national 2022 Custodian of the Year contest sponsored by Cintas Corporation.
Martin, who’s worked at the school for the last four decades, says it’s not usual for a custodian like himself to get this kind of attention.
So, he offered a kind of salute to all school custodians.
“I’m totally surprised,” Martin said. “I had no clue. It’s quite an honor.
“I think every custodian works hard and gets little or no recognition.
“I know they all work hard, so kudos to all custodians.”
Whitebead Superintendent Lou Ann Wood is still a little bit on the giddy side as she says it was a hectic two days of school staff working to get Mr. Dave nominated for this contest.
Wood is all smiles because Martin, with all his experience in the Whitebead world, is way more than just a custodian.
“You have to know Mr. Dave and his positive attitude and his willingness to help everybody,” Wood said.
“He’s us. He’s Whitebead. When you think Whitebead you think of Mr. Dave. He loves this school and this community.
“Look how clean we are, how good the bathrooms look. Good luck finding trash on the highway; he’s gone out there and picked it up.
“He’s one person and he keeps us up and running.”
Martin is the wearer of a lot of school hats as he’s not only the custodial director, he’s in charge of the school’s transportation while also driving a bus, he’s the safety coordinator and he oversees maintenance of the buildings.
“He’s my everything. He’s my go-to guy for everything. When I need something I go to him.”
The national campaign by Cintas is set to go through April 15 as the public can go online at custodianoftheyear.com to vote for their favorite custodian.
Along with Whitebead’s Mr. Dave, other nominees are Rigoberto (Rigo) Bedolla – Las Animas Elementary School (Gilroy, Calif.), Becky Burkhart – Chadwick School (Chadwick, Mo.), Gerald Carter – Pike Road Elementary School (Pike Road, Ala.), Frank DiPaolo – Washington Irving Elementary School (Oak Park, Ill.), Lydell Henderson – Presidential Park Elementary School (Middletown, N.Y.), Ilka Jenkins – Bricker Elementary School (Colorado Springs, Colo.), Raymond Johnson – Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond, Va.), James Lewis – Beltsville Academy (Beltsville, Md.) and Louis (Lou) McCullen – Pohatcong Township School (Phillipsburg, N.J.).
“If everybody would vote he’s going to win,” Wood said about Martin.
In a released statement, Christiny Betsch, marketing manager for Cintas, said this contest highlights the importance of school custodians.
“We received over 2,200 exceptional nominations, and it was a challenge to narrow it down to only 10 finalists,” Betsch said.
“This contest continues to prove that custodians play a significant role in school communities across the country and have lasting, positive impacts on students and staff.”
