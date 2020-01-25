There's more to the state auditor's office than most may think. That was the message of Cindy Byrd during a presentation this week in Pauls Valley.
Byrd ought to know since she's now in her first term as Oklahoma's state auditor and inspector.
Byrd, who grew up and still lives in Coalgate, is the 13th person to serve as the state auditor in Oklahoma.
“I'm going to tell you all the things you never thought you would know about the state auditor's office,” Byrd said while addressing board members for the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“I believe in small government and most importantly, accountability. No one is above answering to the taxpayers.”
For one, not all audits are the same as Byrd says there are financial statement, operational and performance audits.
Then there's the one most people likely think of – a forensic/investigative audit.
“A lot times people think the auditor's office can audit anything we want,” she said. “We don't have that authority. We only have the authority the Legislature gives us.
“There is one avenue where you as citizens can come together if you can't get your government to be responsible.”
Byrd is referring to petition drives calling for a special investigation audit. The downside here is these audits can cost in the $30,000 range or more to complete.
“We're very responsive to what citizens need,” Byrd said.
“Fraud in small cities and towns has been on the rise the last 10 years. The biggest reason for fraud is greed.”
Right now there are 25 pending requests for investigative audits, which Byrd adds typically come in the smallest of municipalities that normally don't conduct yearly audits.
The most memorable example for Byrd comes from Hartshorne, a town of less than 2,000 residents.
Just a few short years ago an audit found more $1.8 million in fraud and misappropriated funds coming from a handful of town employees embezzling from a monthly utility billing program.
Auditors found cash was being pocketed and a clerk was using a city credit card to make purchases for her own personal use.
“When you don't have an audit and nobody is looking anything can happen,” Byrd said, referring to those smaller towns that don't normally do an annual audit.
Another problem she's seen comes from members of many different boards that don't pay enough attention to the money trail.
“One of the issues we're seeing with audits is boards. What we're finding is many board members don't ask for the information they need to make underlying financial votes.
“When you have people passively sitting on boards that's when we find problems,” Byrd said.
One recent example comes with the state health department. An audit showed there wasn't a $30 million deficit and even found a slush fund with about a year's worth of appropriations.
“On that board there were truly brilliant people, but they were policy minded and not financially minded.”
One thing the state auditor does like is the way county governments are required to publish their records in a local newspaper.
In fact, Byrd thinks this practice should be done by more groups as way to be transparent with their constituents.
“Counties still run their records in the newspaper. Online is OK, but I like these records being printed in the newspaper.
“I want everybody to see how their money is being spent.”
Byrd is also hopeful a governor's request for a Medicaid audit in the state will lead to more help getting to the people needing it the most.
“Living in Coal County I see there are so many people who are poor. I'm about getting the benefits to the people who need it,” she adds.
