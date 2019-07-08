In just a few days Jim Mullett will officially step in to serve as Garvin County's next sheriff.
Mullett, a longtime deputy here and an undersheriff the last few years, was appointed Monday morning to start his tenure as interim sheriff starting July 15.
County commissioners made the call to place Mullett in the office as the replacement for the outgoing Larry Rhodes.
Rhodes, who's been the county sheriff here since 2010, is set to serve through this weekend, specifically Sunday, July 14, before stepping down to begin his new job as director of investigations with the Oklahoma Medical Board.
More will be in the July 10 edition of the PV Democrat.
