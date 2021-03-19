Murder case moves to relief effort

After more than two decades in prison a former Pauls Valley man convicted of firing the gunshots that killed another local resident has only hours to hire an attorney for a new fight.
Carl “Squeaky” Thomas Jr., now 44 years old, sat alone at a Garvin County District courtroom table Thursday afternoon as he seeks post conviction relief on the basis the state of Oklahoma didn't have jurisdiction to prosecute his case all those years ago.
One year after the shooting death of 21-year-old Greg Pease at his Pauls Valley home, it was Thomas, 22 at the time, who was convicted of first-degree murder and later sentenced to a life term in prison without the possibility of parole.
Thomas is arguing today the federal government is the only entity that can prosecute crimes committed by Native Americans in “Indian country.” He is also claiming to be a registered member of the Chickasaw Nation.
State prosecutors are taking the position it's Thomas who must establish that he's an “Indian” by proving some degree of “Indian blood,” prove his tribal recognition and show the criminal act occurred in “Indian country.”
Before that argument can even begin Garvin County District Court Leah Edwards told Thomas he will need to have a defense attorney hired and by his side during a hearing now scheduled for Monday morning, March 22.
“You can represent yourself today or if you wanted to hire counsel you have the ability to do so,” Edwards said to Thomas, who was in cuffs and an orange inmate suit.
“I'd like to have counsel,” Thomas said in response.
Because the judge is required to conduct this hearing within 30 days after the order is made, Edwards scheduled the hearing for early next week.
Set to argue the case for the state are Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner and Travis White, first assistant district attorney in Cleveland County.
Also looking on during Thursday's brief proceeding were five Pease family members and supporters, who filed in and filled a front row of a courtroom in Pauls Valley.
