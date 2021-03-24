Murder conviction gets no relief

With no actual proof of a Native American connection a Pauls Valley murder convict was turned down Monday in his attempt to get a new trial on the federal level.
Seated alone while representing himself was Carl “Squeaky” Thomas Jr., now 44, who's been in prison for the last 20 plus years on his first-degree murder conviction in the 1997 shooting death of Greg Pease in Pauls Valley.
With members of Pease's family looking on in a Garvin County District courtroom Thomas fell short in his argument the state of Oklahoma lacked the jurisdiction to prosecute his case all those years ago.
“Petitioner received a sentence of life without parole,” Thomas argued in his court-filed motion seeking post conviction relief.
“This was an illegal sentence as Garvin County did not have jurisdiction to adjudicate petitioner.”
Instead, Thomas' argument was the federal government was the only one able to prosecute crimes committed by Native Americans in “Indian country.”
It comes from the McGirt decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last year stating prosecutors in Oklahoma didn't have the authority to pursue criminal charges for crimes committed on tribal reservations or when the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.
More recently the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals reversed the murder convictions and death sentence for Shaun Bosse, who was convicted of killing a woman and her two young children a decade ago in neighboring McClain County.
That ruling was also based on the crime occurring on land still legally recognized as within the Chickasaw Nation's reservation and the victims were Native Americans.
In the March 22 hearing here Thomas' only witness was his own sister, Chanaye Anderson.
“Can you verify that I am part Native?” Turner asked his sister as she sat in the courtroom's witness chair.
“I did obtain roll numbers,” Anderson said about their membership in a Native American tribe.
“It's confirmed Choctaw. I just obtained the roll number over the weekend.”
Anderson testified she wasn't sure about any tribal membership or affiliation for her or her brother when they were children.
“The only benefit we got were free school supplies when we were young,” she said.
Thomas' motion to stay the proceedings to provide more “time to process the tribal membership” was denied by District Judge Leah Edwards.
Then came the state's turn as Travis White, first assistant district attorney in Cleveland County, said Thomas had not proven any affiliation with a Native American tribe.
“The law on this is clear,” White said. “It's the petitioner's burden to establish his status as an Indian. I believe he's failed to do that.
“This petitioner, or defendant, is fishing. What he's presented is insufficient evidence.”
The prosecutor said the previous rulings from appellant courts indicated two things needed to be established in cases like this one – an individual must be able to prove some degree of Native American descent and have some membership or affiliation with a recognized tribe.
“These are not complex issues,” he said. “The question is whether or not he's an Indian. I would submit this has not been established.
“He failed to meet the first prong of that test and failed to show that he has a federally recognized tribal membership.”
Edwards was then quick to announce her decision that Thomas' post conviction relief motion was denied.
