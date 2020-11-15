Museum for model trains opens soon

For anyone who loves to watch model trains go round and round then a new museum in downtown Pauls Valley is the right place for you.
It's called Jack's Tracks as the new museum, the brainchild of longtime local resident Jack Pack, is now set to officially open on Sunday, Nov. 22.
The come-and-go museum will feature free admission and only ask for donations from those coming for a visit.
The museum is located at 105 West Charles. More on the museum and the hours it will be open will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.