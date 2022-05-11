Museum past comes to tourism present

Talk about billboards, including the digital kind, soon turned into a let’s clear the air and patch up old wounds and start working together kind of thing during last week’s meeting of the Pauls Valley Tourism Board.
With audience seats pretty much full during the May 3 gathering, all five board members turned their attention to the pros and cons of moving toward the possibility of getting a digital billboard to promote not only Pauls Valley events but also local businesses.
That’s in contrast to the old-fashioned billboards seen along highways, like those out by Interstate 35 right now typically telling motorists a little more about what’s available in PV.
One of those places is the local Toy and Action Figure Museum.
While looking at the annual renewal of two museum billboards the discussion quickly became a heated back-and-forth on the hard feelings from the past between those at the tourist attraction and some city of Pauls Valley officials.
“It will take time to win trust,” said PV artist Kevin Stark, who has from the start been the driving force behind the toy museum.
At times emotions ran a little high as Stark is referring to the past animosity, sometimes on the intense side, between some city officials over the years and the museum.
Stark described how much of the time the relationship between the two was more confrontational with the museum getting little or no support from the city.
For Pauls Valley Mayor Jocelyn Rushing and others enough was enough as they believe teamwork is the only path forward to being more like partners working together despite troubles from the past.
“This animosity is a thing of the past,” Rushing said, referring to the city and toy museum.
“We want to work together. We need to be working together and moving this community forward.”
City council member Eric Smith agrees as he stood up from the audience to offers some of his thoughts.
“I support Kevin and the toy museum,” Smith said.
“I think we need to focus on moving forward for the betterment of all of us.”
Tourism board members agree the toy museum should be and is an important piece for tourism in Pauls Valley.
“I would love for this to be part of a strategic plan for tourism,” said Jesse Alvarado about the toy museum.
“I want you to have what you need to succeed,” said Randy McGee. “The toy museum is the premier museum in Pauls Valley.”
Stark added the museum has tried to be partners with the city as for years it’s led visitors to other places to check out in PV.
In the end the board recommended the cost of the two toy museum billboards totaling just over $14,500 should be covered by local tourism sales tax monies. That requires approval from the city council to be finalized.
With the warmer weather now here Stark said the seasonal hours for the toy museum are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For at least the second time in recent months board members held a discussion and took a hard look at the possibilities and costs of acquiring a digital billboard.
“We’re looking for something that provides good balance between something that serves the community and the businesses,” Alvarado said.
If a digital billboard, possibly to be located by I-35, ever becomes a reality it would be capable of promoting local events and offering individual businesses a place to advertise specific specials at their stores.
“This is another tool for the tool box,” McGee said.
“We’re looking at how to survive and propel ourselves forward,” said board member Amy Richey.
“We can’t continue to do it the way we’ve always done it.”
No decision on a digital billboard has yet been reached.
