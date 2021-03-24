There was a holiday spirit in the air with lots of action all around as Pauls Valley’s Toy and Action Figure Museum opened again after a year of closed doors due to the virus pandemic.
Small groups of families were lined up waiting to get in as the museum in downtown Pauls Valley opened on Friday, March. 19.
It was the first time for the attraction to let visitors in since the COVID-19 pandemic shut it and just about everything else back in March 2020.
One of those soaking it all in was Kevin Stark, local artist who had the idea to open the nonprofit museum here.
“We were waiting for warmer weather, more vaccinations,” Stark said, referring to the coronavirus.
“Over this last year a lot of people have messaged the museum asking when it was going to open again. I’ve already got groups of 10 or more planning to come since we’re open again.
“We’re planning on opening on weekends only until probably Memorial Day. We’ll still have to see how it’s going to be.
“We’ll acclimate the crowds to the CDC recommendations.”
What that means is all visitors will need to wear masks and only a maximum of 20 at any one time will be allowed into the museum with hopes of expanding that number very soon.
So for now the toy museum with restrictions in place will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Although the museum has been closed for a year Stark says there has been some busy work going on inside as a variety of new displays have been set in place.
One example is a hands-on play area for children has for now been replaced by a large display of western and outer space toys. The change was made in an attempt to keep things safer from the pandemic threat.
There are also new displays for pro wrestling, television shows like The Walking Dead, The Simpsons and Futurama, Transformers and Sponge Bob.
Plans are in the works to later transform a portion of the museum’s Batcave into a new Star Wars display.
“We have overhauled a lot of our displays and put in some new stuff,” Stark said.
“Normally we will rotate in different displays, but with the pandemic when we had to close we put in a lot of new ones all at one time.”
Like so many other places the pandemic related closure was naturally a difficult time for the museum when it comes to having the money to stay ready for last week’s reopening.
As a result the museum did reach out and get some help from Pauls Valley’s local tourism tax revenues.
“We never had to ask for money before the pandemic. Normally the museum makes a majority of its money in the spring and summer,” he said.
“The fact that we closed for a year means we’ve missed out on that money. We were unable to make the money we need for this museum to stay open.”
