The difference is “night and day” for Pauls Valley's school band as it makes a long-anticipated move into a brand new facility built just for the young musicians on the high school campus.
Only a handful of rehearsals have been held at the new place so far as many more are on the way for a band building project included in a large school bond issue approved by voters in 2018.
Band director Drew Etheredge sees the new band facility is the culmination of the work and hopes of a whole lot of people.
“Everybody associated with Pauls Valley band has a hand in this,” Etheredge said about the band's new structure built on the site formerly used for high school tennis courts.
“From current students, former students, parents, all the band directors, the community – everybody is responsible for making this happen. We've had a lot of help from so many different people.
“I'm grateful the administration and school board had this vision for us. I appreciate (superintendent) Mr. (Mike) Martin and the school board for allowing us to do this right.”
Etheredge himself was invited by Martin to play a big part in the design of the new facility. So, he talked to a lot of band directors in the state for their input and worked closely with the project architect.
“I wanted us to provide the best facility that we could,” he said.
“At the same time I wanted to be a good steward with money. We wanted to make sure it was right. That was important to me.”
The finished band building has two rehearsal spaces, one large and one a bit smaller, and four small booth-like rooms for more individual practice.
For Etheredge another big deal with the new place is the fact there's also plenty of space to keep a music library and uniform storage.
It's that extra space and more modern design for a band facility that makes all the difference as the move continues from the “old band room” at the local high school.
“The old place definitely keeps a place in our heart,” he said.
“Back in the day you saw risers in the band room. You don't see that anymore. Most band rooms these days are a nice open space with a flat floor that allows you to spread out and rehearse. It allows you to hone in on things to play as a group.”
Also featured is a tall ceiling with acoustical tiles all around the new band room to help with the sound.
Even with the fond memories of a band room that's been used a long time, Etheredge says there were a lot of drawbacks to a facility with an outdated design when it comes to bands.
“We had the obstacles of the risers, it was too small and there was not enough storage space,” he said.
“It's been fantastic to have the auditorium; the acoustics are pretty good in there. But it's been a constant thing having to set up all the chairs and equipment and then tear it all down over and over. That's been a hard thing.
“The biggest issue was we didn't have the space. We just did the best that we could. I look at it the same way as with this pandemic. It's been pretty rough, but they've hung in there and kept a positive attitude.”
Etheredge, who's been PV's school band director for 16 years, says the move into the new facility has been a challenge, but at the same time it's provided a “great boost” for today's band students, who total around 200 when in full force from seniors all the way down to the youngest in fifth grade.
“It's nice for them to have their own facility and not having to share with other things. This feels like their own space. There's no doubt the kids are excited with the new building and take a lot of pride in it,” he said.
“The people in Pauls Valley, if they could come in and see it for themselves, I think they would be extremely proud of it. They made it happen.”
