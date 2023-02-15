Musical won't be taking a PV stage

With casting problems front and center a decision has been made to cancel a planned musical in Pauls Valley for the second time.
Instead, Reneé Mackey-Myler says she plans to shift back to directing smaller plays in smaller venues in the near future for the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater (ACT) group.
Dates in late March for a production of Funny Girl is now wiped off the board as Mackey-Myler says she’s lost a pianist, two stage hands and three cast members have decided to “bow out.”
“People are just not able to commit to a schedule like that,” she said, referring to all the time and effort needed by cast and crew to put on such a large musical production like Funny Girl.
“So, I decided I’m going to regroup and shelve Funny Girl. I don’t think we’re ready for that kind of show with all the time it’s going to take.
“I’m going back to doing plays like dinner plays.”
The Funny Girl show was originally postponed last October for the same reasons as this second time.
Right now Mackey-Myler says she plans to scale back a bit starting with a comedy dinner play for 60 to 72 people in April or May at the PV Arts and Cultural Center.
Then it’s a two-person play, a comedy called “Love Letters,” requiring no sets or costumes.
A third event would come later meant to “showcase local talent.”
“These are not musicals. We’re not there yet.”
It wasn’t that long ago the ACT group returned most of the tourism sales tax funds approved last year for the Funny Girl production. Specifically, about $6,800 of a $10,000 total was returned.
Also being returned is the nearly $2,000 it took to acquire the Funny Girl script. A small portion of that could be used to purchase the scripts of the next three smaller plays planned.
Mackey-Myler said any advance tickets purchased for Funny Girl could be refunded or used at one of the future plays.
