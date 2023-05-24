Muslim path leads to PV visit

Anyone wanting to know more about Islam, but were afraid to ask, is invited to come hear a special speaker being hosted by a Pauls Valley church.
Mona Sabah is the featured guest at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at First Church of God, 414 North Chickasaw.
The author of six books, Sabah was born and raised in the Middle East, went to school in Pakistan and then moved to the United States.
She has worked in the human resources field and teaches leadership and cultural diversity.
Sabah became a follower of Jesus Christ at the age of 35. She is the author of “From Isa to Christ: A Muslim Woman's Search for the Hand of God” and “Reaching Muslims.”
After the talk there will be a question and answer session.
The Pauls Valley Historical Society is hosting Bill Paul at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at the local Santa Fe Depot.
Paul will talk about how the Smith Paul family came to this area.
His book "Shadow of an Indian Star" will be available for purchase with Bill's autograph.
The public is invited as all proceeds will go to the Pauls Valley Historical Society.
Storytelling at Pikes Peak School Museum in western Garvin County continues with the story of Loyd and Nellie Taylor on Sunday, June 11.
It all began when Loyd moved to Lindsay, Oklahoma and married Nellie Simmons in 1947.
During her visit Jean Taylor Work will share her memories of her parents and 20 siblings.
“Each storytelling brings us closer together as a community both in the past and in the present.”
These presentations are free to the public and hosted by the Lindsay Community Historical Society. Call 405-919-6146 for more information.
