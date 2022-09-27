Names now out in fatality wreck

Details are now out for a three-vehicle accident from a couple of weekends back that claimed the life of a Wynnewood woman.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released only days ago shows it was 52-year-old Kristin Griffin who died in the accident dating back to Sept. 18.
According to the report, it was nearly 7 p.m. that night when three vehicles, including the one driven by Griffin, were traveling southbound on Interstate 35.
At a site about a mile west of Paoli the 2018 Ford Escape driven by Griffin and a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Emmitt Deatherrage, 47, of Yukon slowed due to traffic conditions.
The site is near the north side start of an interstate project in progress for the past few months.
A third vehicle, a 2009 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Baylor R. Smith, 23, of Kingfisher next struck the rear of Griffin’s vehicle before then colliding with the vehicle driven by Deatherrage.
State troopers report after impact Griffin’s vehicle went off the right side of I-35 where it rolled an undetermined number of times before coming to rest on its top.
The other two vehicles came to rest in the southbound lanes of the interstate.
Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene, while Smith refused treatment, the report shows.
Deatherrage and a passenger, Basha Marshall, 47, of Ardmore were both taken by ambulance to Valley Community Hospital in Pauls Valley.
Both were treated and released – Deatherrage with head and trunk internal injuries and Marshall with a head injury.
The report shows all four individuals were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, which is still being investigated by troopers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.