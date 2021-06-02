Some names have now been put to the recent raid of a Paoli residence where authorities found a load of illegal drugs and even a small still set up inside to make alcohol.
A total of three criminal charges have been filed against Christopher Sloan, 50, while two more are now faced by Michael Kevin Hyde, 49.
The charges filed in Garvin County District Court are the result of the May 14 raid of a Paoli home in the 100 block of Cherry.
Last month’s raid brought together Paoli police, a Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse SWAT team and Elmore City police to a residence that’s only a short walk from Paoli’s elementary school.
A court affidavit shows the officers found at the residence Tonia and Chris Sloan, along with two children ages three and two. Reports indicate the poor conditions inside included bug bites seen on both kids.
Officials with the state Department of Human Services were called to the scene to take custody of the children, who were Tonia Sloan’s grandchildren and Chris Sloan’s step-grandchildren.
The Sloan’s were arrested as court records show the children’s mother was at the time already in jail in neighboring Murray County.
A warrant to search the residence came after an individual was reported to have purchased drugs there.
During a search of the house officers reported finding several bags of a crystal-like substance later determined to be methamphetamine, including a bag with larger chunks of the drug.
Meth residue was found on things like a toy truck and mirror, while a scale and drug paraphernalia were also in the house.
In one room officers round a sealed pressure cooker and five-gallon bucket with coiled copper pipe attached, which turned out to be a still making moonshine alcohol.
A total of 38 pounds of liquid meth was found, along with just over 2 grams of marijuana.
According to records, Hyde also lived the residence.
A felony count of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs was filed against Chris Sloan, along with misdemeanor charges of possessing a controlled dangerous substance and drug paraphernalia.
Hyde received felony counts of aggravated trafficking and possessing a .22 caliber rifle after 2001 and 2003 drug convictions in Garvin County.
