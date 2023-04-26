A jury trial set to start one day for a Stratford area couple accused of child neglect instead finished with a plea deal.
A long list of potential witnesses were lined up to testify, but instead Jordan Driskill, 32, and her boyfriend, Bruce Andrews, 49, accepted a deal with prosecutors that keeps them out of prison on seven-year deferred sentences.
It was early last week, April 17, when jury selection was scheduled to get underway in a Garvin County courtroom for the trial of both Driskill and Andrews.
Each one had been facing a single neglect charge for exposing Driskill's young daughter to sometimes being naked as a family around the house.
Instead of facing jurors and a trial the plea agreement does provide a number of conditions, such as orders to pay fines and court costs, take in-person parenting classes for two years and undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation.
The two defendants will be supervised by state probation officers for 18 months or until all conditions of probation are completed.
The plea is for the formal accusations of neglecting Driskill's six-year-old daughter by allowing some acts while the trio was naked together to go a little too far.
Testimony from a preliminary hearing in the case last fall indicated those acts included “smacking” or drawing on naked buttocks and the girl jumping onto Andrews' lap when he was naked and at times touching his private parts before being corrected.
•••
A Texas man has accepted a plea agreement on the accusation he left an injured motorist at a wreck site near Pauls Valley last year.
Khavon Jaron Wilkins, 22, was given a seven-year deferred sentence with one of those years to be supervised by a state probation officer.
Back on Jan. 15, 2022 a vehicle traveling over 100 mph on Interstate 35 was stopped in Pauls Valley. The driver was Wilkins as it was learned his driver's license had been suspended in Texas.
The county sheriff's deputy was in the process of writing up a ticket for Wilkins when he was contacted about the vehicle possibly running another vehicle off the road causing a wreck between state Highway 19 and Airline Road.
The vehicle had gone off the highway and into a cable barrier in the median as one person was injured.
As part of the plea agreement state prosecutors waived some fees in the interest of victims being compensated sooner.
Wilkins is scheduled to pay nearly $100 a month with the total amount of his restitution coming to about $7,700.
He was also ordered to write a letter of apology and undergo an anger management evaluation.
•••
A man accused of leaving four dogs in a winter cold Lindsay area trailer after moving out has been sentenced to donate food to an animal shelter.
The recent sentence came for Arville Brad Stroud Jr., 28.
Stroud was accused of failing to provide food, water or adequate shelter for the dogs abandoned in a trailer that had no heat on a cold Christmas Day last year.
The manager of the trailer park said Stroud had left because he couldn't pay rent. Left inside the trailer were two dogs and two puppies inside a close-sized bathroom with no food or water. The dogs were later picked up by an animal control officer.
Stroud's sentence is deferred for five years, while for right now he's been ordered to pay fines and fees and donate two 40-pound bags of animal food to any animal shelter. He was also told to file proof of delivery.
