For now questions still remain over whether or not it was a crime for a Stratford area couple to expose a young girl to sometimes being naked as a family around the house.
More was revealed during recent testimony for child neglect charges faced by Jourdan Driskill, 32, and her boyfriend, Bruce Andrews, 48.
With the first day of a preliminary hearing coming last week in a Pauls Valley courtroom, the two are accused of neglecting Driskill's six-year-old daughter by allowing some acts while naked to go a little too far.
The one witness taking the stand during the Aug. 17 hearing was Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent Hollylynn Kelly.
Kelly said both defendants did tell her the girl liked to jump on Andrews' lap when he was naked while seated and at times would touch his private parts before being corrected not to do the act.
Also a part of the regular practice of some or all three family members being naked together at home were being smacked on the buttocks or the girl using markers to draw on their naked “butts.”
“She proceeded to tell me there were times they were naked, including (the girl),” Kelly said, adding she, with another agent present, interviewed Driskill in a vehicle parked at a Stratford store back on May 25.
“I was asking if they touched any of them or their private parts. She was not defensive but obviously concerned. She seemed a little guarded but proceeded to constantly tell me they didn't want (the girl) to feel ashamed of their body.
“They didn't want (the girl) to be ashamed of her body. They don't want her to feel that's a bad thing.”
According to the agent, Driskill said Andrews would initially wear shorts but was later naked when the girl would get into his lap.
She was told the girl was “curious” and at times she would “poke him” by touching his private parts but was always told to stop.
“She said she would witness (the girl) do that and correct her.”
Later that night Kelly said she briefly spoke with Andrews on the phone.
“He basically admitted she would brush his private parts, more than once,” she said. “The second time he advised her not to do that. He felt the situation was wrong.
“He did say he was naked around her.”
She said Andrews claimed he was not comfortable with the girl getting in his lap when he was naked, so he would have her sit on the arm of the chair.
“It made him uncomfortable and he would cover up. To my information it was (the girl) who would initiate it. He reported that he would correct her.”
Defense attorney Alan Taylor was unsuccessful in getting the charges dismissed based on his argument the state hadn't proven the elements of the alleged crime.
“There's been no evidence provided that they didn't fail to protect this child. There's been no evidence of a sexual act. They covered up. There's been no sexual act alleged,” Taylor said.
“There were incidents of touching but it stopped.”
Victoria Freeman, an assistant district attorney in Garvin County, said it was clear from the agent's testimony the family dynamics here were just wrong.
“The statements made today came from the defendants,” Freeman said. “Even without the child here we still have the factors.
“Just because it's your house you don't walk around a child naked. Just having her in the room when he's naked and her sitting on his lap is not age appropriate.
“You don't walk around willy nilly with it all hanging out, with a child present, it is not age appropriate.”
The remainder of the hearing was postponed until next month after the defense announced it plans to call an investigator of child cases to the stand.
