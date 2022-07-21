New burn ban in place

In a twist of irony dark clouds filled the skies and a few raindrops were falling Thursday afternoon when a new burn ban was put into place for all of Garvin County.
The small amount of rain really didn't matter as fire chiefs across the county asked for some help and got it in the form of a countywide ban on outdoor burning for at least the next couple of weeks.
All three Garvin County commissioners made it official during an emergency meeting called just for the burn ban.
“I've been in contact with all the fire chiefs who need our support and encourage you to do the burn ban,” said Dave Johnson, emergency management director in Garvin County.
“When they start calling and asking when they're going to put on a burn ban then you know those boys are working.”
The urgency is coming from the dry conditions out there complete with hot summer temperatures.
The real concern came after six fires were reported in the county on Tuesday as two of them rekindled sending firefighters back to put the fire out a second time.
“The grass is drying very quickly and creating a tremendous amount of fuel,” Johnson said.
“That moisture that we've received will go away very quickly when the sun comes back out.”
The ban for 14 days is also meant to give officials time to reassess the burn ban issue at the commissioners' first meeting in August.
The ban here in Garvin County means landowners are not allowed to burn in a trash barrel even on their own property.
It prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.