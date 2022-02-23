He's the new guy on the block and “literally” ready to take on the challenges of being Pauls Valley's new city manager.
In fact, that's how you pronounce the last name of Lee Littrell – pretty close to the word “literal.”
After starting his duties on Jan. 31 as the replacement for the now retired James Frizell, he spent much of his early days here making his introductions by meeting a number of city of PV employees and department supervisors.
Now it's onto the business of addressing local issues, such as how to spend the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money already approved for the city of Pauls Valley.
In this case the total is about $1 million in ARPA money with about half already received and the remainder to come later this year.
With that in mind Littrell and Assistant City Manager Don Wageman had some discussions with department supervisors to come up with a kind of wish list of local projects that need to be addressed.
Although no council decisions have been made, Littrell suggests the top priority might be to outfit the entire town with all new automated water meters. If that happens that could include a price tag of around $1 million.
“It's not really a wish list. I would call this a needs list,” Littrell said about the list of city needs.
“Hopefully this is what we use the first million on,” he said, referring to the ARPA money and new water meters.
“It frees up a city worker for other things. It would measure the flow of the water better and increase income for the city.”
Right now some water meters in town don't work at all. The result is those users are being charged a monthly base fee instead of for the actual water used.
“It could help the city recoup the money it's losing from the water meters that are inoperable,” Wageman said.
There's plenty of other big projects on the list, such as improvements to Pauls Valley's water and sewer systems, dealing with dilapidated buildings in town, streets and even some sidewalk upgrades.
“Our water and sewer systems are about 100 years old,” Wageman adds.
“Our citizens see it failing. Sewer lines are collapsing and water lines are breaking.”
Those projects, along with the entire needs list, carries a hefty cost as Littrell plans to apply for more of the ARPA monies as a way of hopefully addressing some of the local infrastructure needs.
“Once we make a priority list we will go in and apply for each one and wait and see what happens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.