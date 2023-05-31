New color splash at library

A new look in the form of a new painting has recently come to the Nora Sparks Warren Library in Pauls Valley.
The local public library received a painting entitled “Red Tail Hawk” by Amanda Wageman Lawson.
A member of the Choctaw Nation, Lawson is a registered Choctaw artist.
Her painting donated to the library was selected by a jury from over 400 art pieces to be displayed in the prestigious 52nd annual Trail of Tears Art Show, along with 136 other pieces of artistic expression.
Amanda is a 1997 graduate of Pauls Valley High School.
The “Red Tail Hawk” is now hanging in the youth room at the library with art work of two other Pauls Valley grads, Claire Kendall and Ariana Rios.
Pauls Valley's public library is already into its summer reading program full of activities for youngsters.
The theme is “All Together Now” as throughout the months of June and July the Nora Sparks Warren Library will host a Monday Fun Day with games and activities for all ages.
Times are 2 to 4 p.m. each Monday as take-home kits will be given to kids.
The library is currently raising money to help with the costs to rent a couple of bounce houses and inflatable water slides for one of the gatherings in late July.
Donations can be brought to the library or call and arrange to have them picked up by library staff.
Summer reading actually kicked off on May 30 as bingo sheets for the reading will be available June 1.
Then there's a movie featured from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday afternoons. Movies coming this month include Lorax, Jumanji, Alice in Wonderland, The Incredibles and Harry Potter.
Continuing into the summer is Story Time offered to young children at 10 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the library.
