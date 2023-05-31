New color splash at library

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall may reach one inch.