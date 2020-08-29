New day for hospital could come soon

A new day could come sooner rather than later for the building housing Pauls Valley's hospital for decades before closing its doors nearly two years ago.
Renovation work is continuing to move forward by the Southern Plains Medical Group, which is hoping to someday soon get the hospital's license back to being fully active.
What that would mean is the return of a fully functioning hospital in Pauls Valley remains a possibility for later this year.
More details on a recent tour of the facility by the PV Democrat will come in the next edition.
