New day for hospital could come soon

This dark hallway has been the norm for much of the last two years for Pauls Valley's former hospital building after it closed in 2018. That could change soon as ongoing renovation work inside is moving forward. (PV Democrat photo)

A new day could come sooner rather than later for the building housing Pauls Valley's hospital for decades before closing its doors nearly two years ago.

Renovation work is continuing to move forward by the Southern Plains Medical Group, which is hoping to someday soon get the hospital's license back to being fully active.

What that would mean is the return of a fully functioning hospital in Pauls Valley remains a possibility for later this year.

More details on a recent tour of the facility by the PV Democrat will come in the next edition.

