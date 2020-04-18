Some big votes are on the horizon later this year as the process has already begun to officially name a new secretary to oversee the Garvin County Election Board.
Health reasons have led to Doylene Cunningham submitting her resignation as her tenure in the office, which began late in 2012, is set to end April 30.
During most of Cunningham's time as the local election board's director she's had Gayla Dean by her side serving as the assistant secretary.
Now it's Dean who's been nominated to be Cunningham's replacement.
State Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, whose district includes most of Garvin County, told the PV Democrat this week he's already formally nominated Dean for the post here.
“It's me that nominates the new secretary. It's the state election board that makes the actual appointment,” McCortney said, adding he's gone through the nomination process once before in neighboring Pontotoc County.
“My first phone call was to the head of the state election board.”
The senator says the timing made this nomination an urgent thing because of the current 2020 election cycle.
“Gayla Dean has been serving in the assistant position for some time. She's by far the most knowledgeable person on how this works,” he said, adding he's already submitted a letter nominating Dean.
“I thought she was the most logical one for the job. With this being a presidential election year, it's the busiest time and it's a bad time to be training someone new in the position.
“Hopefully that will be taken up at the next state election board meeting.”
•••
Right now June 30 is the next big election date. Here in Garvin County that includes four Republican candidates running for sheriff and a number of state and congressional races.
Other elections also now scheduled for June 30 are a school board race in the Elmore City-Pernell district, a sales tax vote for street improvements in Wynnewood and a city council race in Lindsay.
All deadlines for the summer election are still in place, such as the last day to register to vote is June 5, while June 24 is the deadline to formally request mailed ballots. In-person absentee voting is scheduled for June 25-27.
