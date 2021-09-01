It's not really COVID-19 this time but instead other types of illness that's led to a decision for the new Pauls Valley Elementary School to close in-person classes and go virtual for the remainder of this week.
A number of staff members are out for various reasons leading to the announcement that the school will send packets home with students for virtual classes Thursday and Friday, Sept. 2-3.
“We have too many staff members out sick to hold classes,” Superintendent Mike Martin said.
“Naturally people might think this is because of COVID-19 but it's not. We have a couple of teachers out because of COVID-19, but a majority are out for sick parents, sinus infections after testing negative for COVID, stomach bugs, things like that.”
In all 16 teachers and staff members just at the elementary school alone are out this week.
“We're hoping this time and the holiday weekend will allow everyone to come back strong and ready to go,” he said.
“Hopefully this can keep us from having to shutdown the school.”
Martin adds nothing like this has been reported at any of the other Pauls Valley schools.
Lee Elementary, the Junior High and High School will be in session on Thursday and Friday.
