New game with ballfield talk

Swapping a couple of ballfields for a couple of old school sites is not something Pauls Valley city officials are really considering anymore.
Instead, the city focus now appears to have turned to working with the local school district to figure out a way to find the money to make needed repairs to city-owned softball and baseball fields.
Although lots more discussion is likely needed first, City Manager Lee Littrell says an increase in the annual fee paid by the schools to use city facilities could be a way to pay for future renovations to the facility in the worst shape of all these days – the local baseball field and stadium.
Discussions over the last few months, mostly by the PV Board of Education, have been about the possibility of the district trading the properties where the now demolished Jefferson and Jackson schools once stood.
In exchange, the schools would get ownership of the two ballfields in the city's Wacker Park.
During a regular meeting last week the PV City Council appeared to follow Littrell's lead as he recommended the city drop the idea of making a land swap.
“After discussions with the council we agreed getting the school properties really would not be of any benefit to us,” Littrell said.
“Other options considered included selling them the baseball stadium, but the council does not want to part ways with the softball or baseball fields.
“They don't want to give up any more land in the park.”
During that meeting the council briefly went into a closed-door discussion. After returning to open session Littrell announced his thoughts on the proposed trade.
“My recommendation is we abandon that and instead explore other options with the school to make improvements, especially to the baseball stadium.”
Later in the week Littrell said the next step could be discussions on the user fee paid by the school district to use city-owned athletic facilities.
“We talked about the user fee going up with that money to go directly toward repairs on the baseball field,” he said, agreeing there's no question repairs are a priority need for the baseball stadium and field, while the softball field could probably use new lights.
“I do plan on discussing that with the school.”
Right now the school user fee is $10,000 a year, which allows local school teams to use the golf course, football practice fields and tennis courts in Wacker Park and even the Reynolds Recreation Center used at times for basketball, physical education classes and some baseball batting cages.
Littrell believes an increase in the user fee might be the fastest way to begin addressing the maintenance needs of the softball and baseball facilities, while admitting it would shift the financial burden over to the schools.
•••
Trustees of the Pauls Valley Municipal Authority voted to spend some more federal pandemic relief money to fully outfit the town with a more automated water system.
Approved was spending just over $271,000 in the relief funds to install about 1,400 more higher tech water meters in Pauls Valley.
Last summer the group gave its blessing to spending around $530,000 of the funds to install about 2,200 of the meters at local homes and businesses.
The new meters and system are designed to allow the city to collect data on how much water is being used without having to send an employee from place to place to get the information from each and every meter.
Even though much of the town already has the new meters in place Littrell says it’s still too soon to know how effective the new system has been.
“It’s still a little early, so we don’t know what kind of increase we’re seeing in revenue,” Littrell said, referring to how accurate the automated meters are in determining the amount of water being used by local residents.
