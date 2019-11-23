Putting a clearer focus on climate change and ways to better protect our planet and natural resources looks to be why some Pauls Valley residents are hoping to form a brand new group.
The inaugural meeting of the Garvin County Environmental Impact Group is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at the public library in Pauls Valley, 210 N. Willow.
John Brewer tells the PV Democrat the idea of forming this group started with some local friends talking to each other about their concerns with climate change and the impact its having on the planet.
That led to a decision to invite the public to a meeting like the one set for Monday night.
“This is kind of a group idea,” Brewer said, adding the group is also meant to honor his late brother, Mike Brewer, who he says worked to protect the environment.
“There's a group of some friends who are concerned about the first hand climate change going on right now. There is a large segment of our population that's in denial about it.
“This will be a non-partisan, issue driven group. Educational – that's its purpose.”
Also having a big influence on the idea behind a group of this kind in Pauls Valley and Garvin County is Greta Thunberg.
Thunberg is a teenage Swedish environmental activist on climate change whose campaigning has gained international recognition.
“Our discussion started due to the news reports of Greta Thunberg and events progressed from there. Thunberg is a remarkable young lady who has passion for the environment.”
Monday night's first meeting will include a showing and discussion of the movie, “Before the Flood,” featuring Leonardo DiCaprio.
The film presents an account of climate change and what can be done to better protect the planet.
Proof of attendance slips will be available for students if their teachers offer credit.
Brewer says the hope is a group of this kind will attract some interest from the younger generation.
“We want to see if there's any interest in having a group like this. Hopefully we'll get some young people because they're the ones who will have to pay the price,” he said.
“We're going to give it a shot, float the balloon, and see what happens. If there's enough interest we'll have more meetings later on.”
