New health official named for region

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) announced this week Chris Munn has been named to serve as the new Interim Regional Administrative Director (RAD) for Public Health District 8.
Located in south-central Oklahoma, District 8 includes Carter, Garvin, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc and Stephens counties.
Originally from Pauls Valley, Munn replaces former Interim RAD Mendy Spohn, who was recently named assistant deputy commissioner for community health.
Munn has served Stephens County residents as a public health specialist for 27 years.
He has been the COVID-19 vaccine project manager for District 8 since fall of 2020, working closely with staff and community partners throughout the nine-county region.
Munn is a graduate of East Central University in Ada, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental service. He is currently completing an MBA at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant.
Munn also currently serves on the board for the Stephens County Local Emergency Planning Committee and the “Pathways to a Healthier You” County Health Improvement Organization.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease.
OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
