New jail just talk for now

For now it's just talk, but it's clear another Garvin County sheriff wants to look much closer into turning the idea of a new jail into a reality someday.
In fact, Sheriff Jim Mullett says having an older jail facility is not a good match with the kind of interest it's getting these days to house various other inmates.
It's been a few years but Mullett's predecessor, Larry Rhodes, also had a strong belief Garvin County should find a way to pay for a bigger and better new jail.
After Mullett stepped up to the sheriff's post nearly four years ago the jail idea didn't really go away, but it never really got past the preliminary drawings stage.
Now, the sheriff is again bringing the idea back to the forefront as he believes the urgency is there to start working toward having a new jail, starting with a feasibility study.
“For me, it's yesterday,” Mullett said about the urgency and need for a new jail.
“We've got to look at the big picture, but we need to do it right.”
The current jail, built in 1974, has a 72-bed capacity. Just last week the number of inmates housed there was closer to 80, according to the sheriff.
While addressing all three Garvin County commissioners this week, Mullett said his department currently has more than 4,200 arrest warrants issued.
“I've got to have a place to put them,” he said. “It's getting to the place where I can't effectively bring these people in.”
Adding to that is Garvin County's strategic geographic location as the jail here is getting interest in housing more federal and even tribal inmates.
Mullett says he's currently negotiating a new contract with the federal immigration agency, best known as I.C.E., which is looking to house more of its inmates in Garvin County's jail.
He adds the ICE reimbursement rate is expected to go up to at least $55 each day.
“They want to come to us. We're in a good place with the interstate and we could fill up our jail.”
Also looking to partner with the sheriff's office here is the Chickasaw Nation as Mullett says a larger jail facility here benefits the tribe as well.
“They have asked me what I want from them. They would rather do that than build a jail, so they're willing to work with us,” Mullett said.
Specifically, the sheriff hopes to see a new jail project take the inmate capacity up to 170 in a first phase and then more than 260 in a second phase.
“This jail is so old it's beginning to be an issue. It's a need. It's time. It's been time. This jail is going to nickel and dime us to death.”
District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres said the location of a new jail is something that is certain to draw a lot of interest from residents living nearby.
“One of the sites is in my district,” Ayres said about one of the proposed sites in past discussions.
“Ninety five percent of the people living out there will scream and shout about a jail being right across the street.
“About anywhere you put it then that's going to happen.”
Another site discussed years ago was on property at the former Southern Oklahoma Resource Center south of Pauls Valley, which is now owned by the state Department of Corrections.
In the past a push for a regional jail with McClain County didn't produce any results.
Commissioners suggest Mullett reach out to Murray County to see if officials there might be interested in partnering up for a shared jail.
