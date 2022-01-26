New job means a return home

In a way it’s a return home for one former Pauls Valley official who’s taken a new job that also serves Garvin County.
Sherri Wing Marsico once spent seven years working as the president and CEO of the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Now Wing Marsico has been appointed as the new executive director for South Central CASA of Oklahoma, a court advocacy organization for children and families in crisis.
In her new job Wing Marsico will guide daily operational and long-term strategic efforts for the nonprofit social services group covering Cleveland, McClain and Garvin counties.
“It’s a good fit for me, so I’m super excited to work for us to be an advocate for more children,” said Wing Marsico, who got started in the new position earlier this month.
“I’ve got a wonderful team, and it’s a wonderful opportunity for me.”
What Wing Marsico now oversees is the three-county area of CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.
CASA trains community volunteers who are appointed by a judge to speak up on behalf of abused and neglected children in court.
South Central CASA has existed since 1984, when it began operating as Cleveland County CASA.
“I look forward to helping South Central CASA achieve their mission to speak for the best interest of abused and neglected children and to help them find safe, permanent and nurturing homes,” she said.
“I truly believe when you have an opportunity to help better the life of a child in need, you not only change their life but that of the community as a whole.”
Wing Marsico, a native of Foster in southern Garvin County, worked to oversee Pauls Valley’s chamber of commerce from 2013 to 2020.
She left to work as vice president of membership for the Norman Chamber of Commerce before then being appointed to her new CASA position with her first day coming on Jan. 3.
Just last year South Central CASA served 237 children with the help of 103 volunteers, typically called “advocates,” in active cases.
Although the group has its headquarters in Norman, Wing Marsico plans to work toward getting more volunteers helping in Garvin and McClain counties.
“We don’t have any boots on the ground in Garvin County or McClain County, but the goal for us in the future is to make that happen.”
She also likes the idea getting back to Pauls Valley from time to time to see some old friends.
“I know we’ll be working down there. It will be nice to reconnect with everyone down there.”
A graduate of East Central University in Ada, Wing Marsico is also past chairman of Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce Executives and holds a certificate in nonprofit management from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for Organizational Management.
