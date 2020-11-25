New judge comes close to home

Bethany (Beth) Stanley has been appointed an associate district judge for Cleveland County by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The appointment comes for the 21st Judicial District, which includes Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.
"Beth Stanley has faithfully served the people of Cleveland County for over 15 years," said Gov. Stitt.
"An experienced prosecutor and litigator, she has dedicated her career to representing Oklahoma families. I am confident she will continue to serve our state and people well as an associate district judge."
A former deputy U.S. marshal and prosecutor, Stanley has worked as an attorney and partner at Schumacher & Stanley, P.L.L.C since 2017, where she practices family law, personal injury and criminal law.
Before that Stanley was the sole practitioner at Bethany Stanley, P.C., Attorney at Law from 2011 to 2017 and an associate attorney at the Law Offices of Tracy Schumacher, P.C. from 2008 to 2010.
Stanley launched her career in 1998 as a deputy U.S. marshal assigned to the Western District of Oklahoma.
After graduating from law school in 2005, Stanley served as an assistant district attorney in Cleveland County for four years.
"I have spent my legal career in Cleveland County and have served in many different capacities within the court system here," said Stanley.
"I am humbled and honored to have been chosen by Governor Stitt to serve the citizens of Cleveland County in this position and look forward to my service on the bench."
Stanley holds a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Southern Nazarene University (1997) and a Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma College of Law (2005). She lives in Moore with her husband, Gene Stanley, and their two sons.
