There’s been a whole lot of thoughts and emotions swirling around for Laura McClain these days as she officially began her new journey this week as Garvin County’s associate district judge.
McClain’s big moment came Monday when she stepped into the spotlight to be sworn into her new job on the local judicial bench.
Helping McClain take that first step during the courtroom ceremony was family, including her father, Richard McClain, who once served in the very same office.
In fact, it was the elder McClain who used the same robe he once wore to help his daughter step in as one of the county's three state judges.
For McClain it was a strange feeling stepping away from a job she’s held the past nine years as one of Garvin County’s prosecutors in the local district attorney’s office.
That came after working for 20 years or so in a private practice before becoming an assistant district attorney.
“I’m really excited. I’ve been spending some time working to learn and refresh my memory of the many aspects of law I haven’t been dealing with,” McClain said about her recent work in preparation for the new job.
“My breadth of experience in civil law and criminal law is a strength that will help with this job.”
McClain says some training she took part in for new judges in early December did a lot to get her ready for this next challenge in her life.
“I feel apprehensive about the unknown but excited. I’m confident this will be a smooth transition.”
The reference is to McClain’s win this past November over incumbent judge Steve Kendall, who was appointed to the office in 2013 and then went on to win two full terms.
“I’m anxious to get started in the job and start serving the people of Garvin County. I have a desire to be with and serve people.”
With this being her first week on the job McClain said she’s already got court dockets lined up for small claims, probates and motions.
With McClain’s departure from the DA’s office work is well underway to find her replacement.
Greg Mashburn, who is the district attorney for the judicial district covering Garvin, McClain and Cleveland counties, says he’s looking into the best ways to get that done.
“For 16 years I’ve found change is always constant,” Mashburn tells the PV Democrat.
“We might want to reorganize and shuffle around, move the puzzle pieces. I’m working on that and trying to figure out the workload.”
What Mashburn is considering is either a full-time replacement or possibly an assistant district attorney from McClain or Cleveland counties coming to take on a specific duty here in Garvin County.
Either way, his confidence in current Garvin County prosecutors Corey Miner and recent addition Victoria Freeman remains high.
“There’s just too much work for two attorneys, so a replacement will be named in the Garvin County office. Corey and Victoria can limp along for now, but we do need a third prosecutor in there,” Mashburn said, adding he has done some interviews and hopes to get a “handle on it” soon.
“Ultimately I would like to have people who are prosecutors in the community where they live. In this case that would mean having someone moving to Pauls Valley to do this job.
“If we can’t do that we’ll figure out a way to patch the hole that Laura leaves.”
