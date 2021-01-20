New leader steps in for chamber

A new era has begun for Pauls Valley's chamber of commerce as a brand new president has officially met many from the community.
Nancy Runge already feels right at home as she stepped into a new role during a “meet and greet” public event last week in the downtown chamber office.
“My dad was in Ardmore, so when I was in the area I heard about a possible opening at the Pauls Valley chamber, so I sent my resume in,” Rungee said adding she's originally from the Tulsa area.
“When I came for my interview I fell in love immediately with the downtown area.
“This is home. I'm close to a lot of family and friends in the area.”
What Runge hopes to bring to the job is a different perspective as a way to add onto what former chamber President Sherri Wing provided during her seven-year tenure on the job.
“I think there a lot of good things happening here, and I hope to bring some new ideas. I'm not looking to change things but bring some fresh ideas,” she said.
“I hope to continue the tradition Sherri has brought here. I want to see what I can do to help all the events already established in Pauls Valley.”
Among those also smiling, at least underneath a mask, is Jaclyn Woods, a member of the chamber's executive board.
“We're all really happy Nancy is here,” Woods said. “She has so much experience in the business of chamber of commerce. We look forward to her new ideas and strategies.
“She has big shoes to fill with Sherri leaving for another opportunity, but I have no doubts she'll help us get 2021 off to a good start.
“We can also sure use Nancy's help with noodling. The preparation for noodling is immense and we all need to work together to make it happen,” she said, referring to the big local Okie Noodling Tournament typically coming in June.
Runge, who officially started Jan. 4, previously worked for the chamber of commerce in Sachse, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, with a membership of 175.
She is a native of Oklahoma and a graduate of the University of Oklahoma.
Her career has also included work for Sen. Don Nickles, Gov. Frank Keating, the American Council of Life Insurers and Touchstone Energy.
Runge has served on the board of three chambers and as an ambassador to three chambers, as well as the three-term president of the Rockwall (Texas) Breakfast Rotary Club.
