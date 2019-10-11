New Lee principal gets full title

It's official – a Pauls Valley school has a new but familiar leader as Angela Green has been named principal at Lee Elementary.
Green, a counselor at the school the last few years, became the acting principal last week as officials said health issues led to Kevin Lynch stepping down immediately after only a handful of months on the job as Lee's top administrator.
With her husband and son at her side during a mid-week meeting, Green is now the school's principal all the way as she got the thumbs up from all five members of the PV Board of Education.
“Consistency in the whole building,” Green said when asked what she hopes to provide as principal for the local school housing fourth, fifth and sixth grade students.
“We need consistency. I want to be the glue that keeps us cohesive.
“I have positive relationships built up already. I feel I have relationships established with the kids and the parents and I've gotten great support from the staff and from other administrators.”
One big plus for Green is the staff in place at Lee – one getting plenty of praise from their new principal.
“I love our staff. It's an amazing staff. I wouldn't trade them for anything.
“They are all professionals that would do whatever they can to help the kids,” she adds.
Green is also familiar with this area since she graduated from high school in Wynnewood before earning her bachelor's and master's degrees from East Central University in Ada.
She's been in education for just over 20 years with much of it as a junior high math and science teacher, a freshman algebra teacher and the past few years as the counselor at Lee.
“It was always my ultimate goal to be principal,” Green said. “Two years ago I didn't feel ready. Now I'm ready.”
During the school board meeting Wednesday night, Oct. 9, Superintendent Mike Martin referenced his previous discussions with Green.
“I tried to talk this young lady into this job two years ago. I think she's a superstar,” Martin told board members moments before they approved Green for the job.
The new principal also listed off a number of current and former school administrators in Pauls Valley she's learned from over the years.
One of them is Mia Lisa Wigley.
Green gets a big boost as the retired Wigley, who once served as the counselor at Lee before spending a few years as the principal at Jefferson Early Learning Center, has agreed to return to the counseling job.
“Mia Lisa is really helping out by coming back,” she said. “She brings experience in both counseling and as a principal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.