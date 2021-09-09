New name coming for Lee Elementary

One Pauls Valley school – Lee Elementary – will soon have a whole new name.
The school housing fourth through sixth grades will soon be called Pauls Valley Intermediate School after a school board decision Wednesday night.
In other news the board also voted to accept bids for the demolition of two old schools.
Those schools – Jefferson Early Learning Center and Jackson Elementary – have been vacant since March with the opening of the new Pauls Valley Elementary School.
More details will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.