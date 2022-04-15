New owner in place for PV hospital

A new owner and new administration has officially stepped in to oversee Pauls Valley's hospital.
Officials with the Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County announced this week the sale of the hospital.
Just days into her new role as acting CEO of the local hospital, Kimberly Tucker told the PV Democrat this week the new owner is Madhukar Sharma, who's involved in various health care interests in the Jacksonville, Florida area.
More will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
