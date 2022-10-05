One defendant is throwing himself on the mercy of the court, while another is currently set to face jurors someday in a child pornography case that expands well beyond Garvin County’s borders.
Just last week Neal Garith, 39, of Maryland decided to plead no contest to multiple porn charges filed against him here this past summer.
Garith’s arrest in his Baltimore home came after authorities looked closer at the child porn case against Warren Gilbert, 58, of Pauls Valley.
Both Garith and Gilbert were part of a network of child porn enthusiasts and the kind of pedophilia that led to parents in the Baltimore area who held their two young children captive as a way to rent them out for sex acts with adults.
Early last week Garith changed his plea, which means the court has already found him guilty, as his sentencing date has been scheduled in December.
No plea deal has been reached in the case as a pre-sentence investigation has been ordered to be done before the sentencing.
As for Gilbert, he currently has a jury trial date set for this coming January on the multiple porn charges he faces.
Garith is believed to have been the “sponsor” of an online group view of nothing but child porn. Officials have said there were two online Zoom meetings, one on Feb. 23 and the other March 5.
When Garith was arrested Maryland officials found his electronic devices were loaded with child porn. One of the devices shows three- and five-year-old children were being raped and sodomized in a basement.
According to officials here, Garith admitted to being either involved with the two children or negotiated with the parents for the kids.
Those parents have since been arrested and kids were found safe at the residence in the Baltimore area.
During the investigation it was an email found on one of Gilbert’s computers that led to Garith and the two parents and their children.
On a bigger scale it’s believed the case involves a network of people that were somehow getting in touch with each other and sharing files of child pornography.
Garvin County investigators have said those involved were using encrypted links to images and videos of child porn shared through a cloud-based system.
A number of suspects, estimated to be at least 10, from other states and even other countries are being looked at in the investigation.
