A new plea has drawn a prison term in one Garvin County case, while new charges have been filed in older allegations related to a hidden camera placed in a bathroom.
For Christopher Michael Williams, 47, a no contest plea last week to two kidnapping charges resulted in an eight-year prison sentence.
The sentence runs concurrent with previous charges of assaulting police officers by spitting at them last November and again a month later. Both incidents were in the Garvin County jail.
The most recent case against Williams came this past April when he was accused of forcing a Lindsay woman and her young son to say inside a house against their will.
It was on April 26 when police arrived at a Lindsay residence on the call of a possible domestic altercation in progress that had gotten physical.
What officers found was Williams sitting on a couch screaming for them to get away and to get a warrant.
When those officers asked about the woman Williams is reported to have stood between her and the door. They later said the woman appeared scared of Williams.
At some point officers kicked in a door to find all three were in the same room as Williams was not letting the woman or child leave the room.
The woman later stated Williams had blamed her for their dog being put down and screamed at the child, spitting at him, saying he hoped they died, while continuing to threaten them.
•••
Filed only days ago were 12 felony charges against Andrew Yoss, 30, of Pauls Valley.
Ten of those charges accuse Yoss of hiding a camera in an employee bathroom at a Sonic restaurant in Pauls Valley.
Although the formal charges are still new the allegations against Yoss date back to between May 2020 and January 2021.
At that time Yoss was an employee at a local Sonic store when he allegedly recorded videos and images that appeared to be “captured in the employee restroom.”
“Thirty three videos show Yoss adjusting the camera to point it toward the toilet,” an officer stated in a filed affidavit.
A total of 119 videos were later identified by victims.
That same affidavit indicates Yoss was fired from the local business after employees informed management of the situation.
The 10 charges filed against Yoss are for the alleged use of photographic equipment in a clandestine manner, while two others are possession of child pornography.
During his initial court appearance on the charges last week Yoss was handed a $75,000 bond, which was posted the same day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.