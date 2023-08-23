By Barry Porterfield
Some added security, live and in person, plus as a bonus mending any negative images of law enforcement out there today, is the idea behind a new cop on Pauls Valley’s school beat.
You can just call her Officer Thomas, who is Kailee Thomas and the new school resource officer, or SRO for short, for all the local schools.
Officer Thomas is a full-fledged Pauls Valley police officer who’s made the jump to being a full-time SRO overseeing each of the schools in Pauls Valley.
It’s all part of a three-year pilot program meant to provide every Oklahoma school district with a school resource officer or security upgrades.
In Pauls Valley’s case, the local school district received around $92,000 to fund the program, which led to Officer Thomas starting her new duties last week.
For Officer Thomas, it wasn’t a switch she was thinking about after serving the last four years plus as a Pauls Valley police officer.
“They came to me and said I was a perfect fit for this,” Thomas said, referring to PV Police Chief Derrick Jolley and Sgt. Don May.
“So it was kind of a volunteer thing and I was kind of motivated to do it. It was a little of both.
“It does take me out of my comfort zone, but I’m willing to take that step. I’m not the greatest speaker, but I’ve already talked to some of the kids, along with the principals and teachers. It’s a big step for me, but I’m excited to take that step.”
Now that she’s on the job Thomas has a couple of things she would like to accomplish as the new SRO.
“There’s not always good images out there of law enforcement,” she said.
“I’m hoping to change that image with children. I want to show these kids we’re not all bad and scary. I want to show them we’re here to help.”
On the law enforcement side, Thomas already has a goal of clamping down on drug use by students.
“I want to put a stop to drugs in the schools. We’ll do reports on drugs, weed and vaping, and it seems to be the students are getting younger and younger.
“I want to work to get that stopped,” Thomas said.
Pauls Valley’s new school superintendent, Adam McPhail, is also pretty excited about having a new school resource officer there to help at each school building.
“The objective is to help her build relationships with students and overall help with school safety,” McPhail said.
“I want her to help with security and help us identify some weak areas at each school. I want her to be very visible and build positive relationships with the kids.
“Maybe read a book to a kindergartner, watch the school zones and crosswalks, the little things at each school.”
McPhail’s excitement spills over to the future as he sees it possibly going beyond just the three years of the program.
“If it’s successful enough, we’ll keep it going and pay for it without the grant,” he said, referring to the state funding fueling the program.
Along with the state funds, the superintendent also credits Jolley and PV City Manager Lee Littrell for making this SRO thing happen.
