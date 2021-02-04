New school has start date

A target date has been set for the official opening of Pauls Valley's newest school building.
Superintendent Mike Martin has announced the plan is for March 1 to be the first day for classes at the new Pauls Valley Elementary School located on the west side of town.
After a two-year construction period the building is just about ready to become the new home for students prekindergarten through the third grade, along with some Head Start youngsters.
What that means is local landmarks Jackson Elementary and Jefferson Early Learning Center, both built in 1940, will soon be replaced by the new school.
The plan for both schools is to have virtual classes on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 25-26 as the move is to be completed over that weekend. Classes would then begin the following Monday.
