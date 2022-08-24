Vehicles are lined up in the background for drop-off as a student walks in front of PV Intermediate School. A new school year in Pauls Valley and many other places got started last week. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
A student at PV Intermediate School walks to last week's start of a new school year. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
This group heads to the front door of PV Intermediate School as last week was the first day of a new school year in Pauls Valley. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
Naturally school buses have been a common sight the last few days as here in Pauls Valley a new school year started last week. (PV Democrat photo)
These PV Intermediate School students get lined up in the right place during the first day back to school last week. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
featured
New school year has begun
1 of 5
Vehicles are lined up in the background for drop-off as a student walks in front of PV Intermediate School. A new school year in Pauls Valley and many other places got started last week. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
A student at PV Intermediate School walks to last week's start of a new school year. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
This group heads to the front door of PV Intermediate School as last week was the first day of a new school year in Pauls Valley. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
Naturally school buses have been a common sight the last few days as here in Pauls Valley a new school year started last week. (PV Democrat photo)
These PV Intermediate School students get lined up in the right place during the first day back to school last week. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.