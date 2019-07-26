Some dates are already lined up to get local and area students ready for the start of another school year.
Enrollment can be done online for students returning for the upcoming new year at Elmore City-Pernell Elementary.
School officials say enrollment forms can be completed online at the school's website, www.ecpbadgers.com, for all current students.
All new students must come to the school office to enroll from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 1.
New students must bring a state issued birth certificate, up-to-date shot records, social security card and proof of residency.
•••
Enrollment dates are also now available for schools in Pauls Valley.
At Jefferson Early Learning Center, Jackson Elementary and Lee Elementary the time to get the little ones enrolled is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Open houses at the elementary schools are from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
• At PV Junior High the enrollment is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 5-6 for packet pick-up and Wednesday, Aug. 7 for packet returns.
Schedule pick-up for 8th and 9th grade students is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Orientation for new students and 7th grade is at 6 p.m. Aug. 13.
• Enrollment is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for new students on Tuesday, Aug. 6; seniors on Wednesday, Aug. 7; juniors on Thursday, Aug. 8; and sophomores on Friday, Aug. 9.
•••
Delta Head Start is now accepting applications for 3- and 4-year-olds.
This Head Start service covers all of Garvin County, along with McClain and Stephens counties.
Call Suzan Carroll at 405-756-1100 for more information about Delta Head Start.
Applications are also available online or at the Delta office in PV, 225 West McClure.
