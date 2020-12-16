New senator takes oath of office

Republican Jessica Garvin was recently sworn in as the brand new state senator for a district that includes a portion of Garvin County.
This past summer Garvin defeated incumbent Paul Scott in a primary election. Garvin followed that with a win for the District 43 state Senate seat over Democrat Terri Reimer during November's general election.
Garvin, whose district includes part of Garvin County on the far western side, and other state senators took the oath of office this past week at the state Capitol.
Garvin, R-Duncan, was raised in Marlow and is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor's degree in communications.
She and her husband of 10 years, Stephen, an employee of the Department of Human Services, and their three children – Brooks (8), Kollins (5) and Tress (2) – live in Duncan.
The full Senate will meet for an organizational day on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
The First Session of the 58th Legislature convenes Monday, Feb. 1. The deadline for requesting bills for the upcoming session is Dec. 11. Those measures must be filed by Jan. 21.
•••
State Sen. Greg McCortney, whose District 13 covers most of Garvin County, will continue to serve as chair of the Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee for the next two years.
McCortney, R-Ada, previously served as vice chair and then chair of the committee and has been reappointed to lead Health and Human Services by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.
“I’m grateful to Pro Tem Treat for his continued confidence in my work leading Health and Human Services,” McCortney said.
“I’ve always believed this committee is crucial to building a stronger future for our state through better public health outcomes – that’s never been more true than it is now as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact citizens throughout Oklahoma.
“We also face significant challenges after the vote to expand Medicaid in our state. But we have talented, dedicated members who will be working with me to find solutions and move Oklahoma forward. I appreciate the opportunity to serve and thank you all for your prayers and support.”
In addition to his chairmanship for Health and Human Services, McCortney will also hold seats on the Appropriations Subcommittee for Health and Human Services, and the Committees for Finance, Rules and Business, Commerce and Tourism.
