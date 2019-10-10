New sheriff gets warm welcome

Jim Mullett may still be settling in just a bit as Garvin County’s sheriff but he thinks all the pieces are in place to keep getting the job done.
It's been a few weeks, back in mid-July to be exact, when Mullett was officially sworn in to replace Larry Rhodes, who stepped down after serving nearly nine years in the top spot to accept a job as director of investigations with the Oklahoma Medical Board.
During Rhodes’ entire tenure it was Mullett who served as the undersheriff for the office here in Pauls Valley.
Mullett says he’s still getting used to being called sheriff, but it sure helps to hear from so many area residents who have expressed their support since he stepped into his new role.
“The response from the people has been great,” Mullett said.
“I am getting a lot of good feedback. Wherever we go people seem to be giving us great comments and compliments about the staff. That’s what makes this sheriff’s office – the staff.
“Everywhere I go people tell me they’re glad I’m here. I’m humbled by what people are telling me.
“I’m still getting used to calling myself sheriff. I was the undersheriff for so long.”
There doesn’t appear to be any hitches as Mullett again stresses the experience of a staff that he’s worked with for so long is the real key.
“So far everything’s going very well. I feel we have the people in place to keep things going at a high level.
“I feel fortunate to have this staff.”
With his move up Mullett announced early on his replacement for the undersheriff post is Travis Crawford, a longtime deputy and law enforcement officer in Garvin County.
Taking his place as the new captain in the sheriff’s office is Jared White.
As for any other changes, Mullett there are a few things getting a close look.
“We’re moving supervisors around, and I’m sending two to CLEET,” he said, referring to law enforcement training. “The plan is to get extra people out there on patrol.
“I’m taking a look at policies and training. From the jail staff to the deputies, we’re looking at the training so we can put everybody on the same page every shift. That’s the goal.”
