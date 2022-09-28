New surface means more track meets

A new surface on the track means more meets hosted in Pauls Valley and more revenue coming in for the local school district.
That was the bright picture of the future offered by a couple of coaches for the track at the local football stadium.
It didn’t take much convincing as all five members of the PV Board of Education have given their approval to spending more than $70,000 to lay down a whole new surface on the track that will upgrade it to the point where more meets can return to the Valley in the future.
“Our surface is hard. It’s like that street out there,” said Ryan Caldwell during a recent school board meeting.
“I feel our track is in real bad shape,” said Gary Chaffin.
Both coaches said they’ve heard from other high school track coaches who have told them in recent years they’ve taken their teams to other meets rather than coming to Pauls Valley because of the better conditions of tracks in other places.
Caldwell told the school board members the local track now hosts four meets a year but could have more with additional revenue coming in if the track here is resurfaced.
With some advice from coaches in Lindsay the group here checked out Merritt Tennis Court and Track Systems in Oklahoma City.
They apparently found what they needed as the school board approved not a new track but a complete resurfacing of the one there now.
“It generates a lot of money,” Superintendent Mike Martin said about track meets.
“The only thing that generates more is football.”
•••
Higher numbers of students coming into Pauls Valley over the last couple of years have led to the need for a couple more buses and even a whole new bus route.
With help from the Chickasaw Nation the school district will put their order in for those buses.
“We had 91 additional students this year and 150 last year,” Martin said.
“It’s been really tight with the additional students. We have three students to a seat,” he said about the current situation for school buses.
“We need the buses now.”
The price tag for the approval is nearly $125,000 for a 65-passenger bus with a special needs lift and a full 71-passenger bus for about $111,500.
