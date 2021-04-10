New tribal law drops murder charge

An accused killer of a missing Pauls Valley teenager presumed dead won't be facing a murder charge in a state court because of Native American connections to the case.
The murder charge against Tanner Washington, 26, was dismissed this week in a Pontotoc County court because of two high court rulings that say it's the Native American tribes, not the state of Oklahoma, that has the jurisdiction to prosecute cases like this one.
Washington is accused of killing 17-year-old Faith Lindsey of Pauls Valley. Lindsay, who has been missing since 2019 and believed dead even though no body has ever been recovered, was a member of a recognized tribe possessing a quantum of Indian blood.
Washington has been ordered to stay in jail for 30 days to see if the murder case will be moved to federal or tribal court.
