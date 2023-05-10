New vinyl goes for toys and PV

A new look but the same message – drive into Pauls Valley and visit the Toy and Action Figure Museum – is the plan for a couple of highway billboards.
After a chat with Pauls Valley artist Kevin Stark members of the local tourism board said yes last week to a recommendation to fund a new annual rental of two Interstate 35 billboards promoting the museum in the downtown area.
Stark was quick to stress just how impactful those billboards are when it comes to bringing attention to the toy museum and Pauls Valley as a whole.
“As far as getting people off the highway there's nothing better,” Stark said. “We have tons of people that come in because of the billboards.
“Eighty to eighty five percent of the people who come to the museum mark our guest book as saying they saw our billboard.”
One of the billboards is located south near Ardmore, while the other is up north near Wayne.
Tourism members recommend nearly $16,200 in tourism tax monies be approved to pay for not only the use of the billboard space but a change in all new vinyl.
With Stark serving as the artist a whole new design will go up for the billboard message meant to draw motorists off I-35 and into Pauls Valley to come check out the toy museum.
“It works very well getting people to come into Pauls Valley, seeing the museum and eating at our restaurants or buying gas here,” Stark said.
The only real request from the tourism board was they'd like to have the name of the town also on the billboard as a way to promote Pauls Valley along with the toy museum.
“I don't mind putting Pauls Valley on the billboards, but I'm trying to keep as few words on it as possible,” he said.
“If it helps the brand of Pauls Valley then it goes on.”
The tourism tax funds, which are paid by visitors staying in a Pauls Valley hotel or motel, must receive approval from the PV City Council to be finalized.
Activities planned this summer at the toy museum include a celebration of Superman's 85th birthday, some events for the opening of superhero movies and even new displays on the way.
The museum is now in its warm weather hours open Wednesday through Sunday.
•••
Also getting the recommended OK was a request from the Pauls Valley Opry for $9,000 in tourism funds.
Both Woodie and Becky Hill were present to remind the tourism board this money is used to pay for advertisements promoting Pauls Valley's tourism in the opry's program.
Those programs are given to all the audience members coming for the opry's monthly shows at the local junior high.
“We get people from all over the state to come to our shows,” Woodie Hill said.
“Over the last fiscal year we've had people from 12 states and Canada.”
The Hills also offered a long list of Oklahoma towns where people came from to attend a PV Opry show.
“The numbers are starting to come back.”
The reference is to attendance numbers remaining lower than hoped for since the opry returned from a pandemic-related shutdown. The crowd for April's show came to nearly 250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.