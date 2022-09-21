Next art walk is on the way

The Pauls Valley Arts Council will present its next Fifth Friday Art Walk on the evening of Sept. 30.
Set to go from 5:55 to 9 p.m. that night, the event again features art, music, food trucks, a silent auction and door prizes.
Art will be displayed at various sites in the local downtown area, including the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center.
The event will also be the official launch of a barn quilt trail in PV.
•••
Coming to big screens in Pauls Valley soon is a brand new film festival.
Called the Red Brick Road Film Festival, the event is planned for Oct. 14-16.
The festival is accepting the work of filmmakers right now, which during the event can be screened by the public at a handful of sites in Pauls Valley. More can be found online.
•••
The Washita River Art Show is scheduled for Oct. 22-23 at the Murray Lindsay Mansion Museum in Erin Springs.
This special first annual art show is sponsored by the Lindsay Community Historical Society.
This historic three-story museum was the home of the Murrays and the Lindsays, who were the early settlers of the Erin Springs and Lindsay communities. The museum is two miles south of Lindsay just off Highway 76 South in Erin Springs.
Many artists from the Lindsay-Erin Springs community and other towns where the Washita River flows will be displaying and selling their art. Call or text 405-919-6146.
