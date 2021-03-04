Next challenge set for Downing

The next challenge is all lined up for Tim Downing, a former state legislator serving a district that included much of Garvin County.
Downing officially stepped down as a U.S. attorney for the western district of Oklahoma over this past weekend, and now moves into his new role as the associate attorney general of Oklahoma.
The announcement of Downing's new position came from Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.
Downing had served as a U.S. attorney since June 2019 before officially stepping down Feb. 28.
Downing's new duties will be to advise and assist Hunter and implement the office’s policies and programs pertaining to a broad range of civil, criminal, law enforcement and public safety matters.
“I am thankful for this great opportunity to come back to the attorney general’s office and look forward to working with Attorney General Hunter and his incredible team of attorneys and support staff,” Downing said.
Downing, who previously worked in the attorney general’s office from 2011 to 2016, said he looks forward to continuing his state service.
“The office of the attorney general is unique, and its mission has never been more critical for our state and the wellbeing of every Oklahoman. I appreciate Attorney General Hunter’s confidence in me and for allowing me to serve in this role.”
From 2016 to 2018, he served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, where he was an assistant majority floor leader, assistant majority whip and vice-chair of the Judiciary Committee.
From 2009 to 2011, he was a senior law clerk for Jay Sekulow at the American Center for Law and Justice, and in 2009 he served as a legal fellow for United States Senator James Inhofe.
Downing is also currently a judge advocate in the United States Army Reserve.
He is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, Oral Roberts University and Regent University School of Law. He and his wife Lan have been married for 19 years and have four children.
