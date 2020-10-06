Next deadline this week for voters

Friday, Oct. 9 is the last day for voters to get registered or update their information for the fast approaching general election on Nov. 3.
An online feature through the Oklahoma State Election Board is designed to help voters easily get a variety of voting related things done.
“We encourage voters to use the official OK Voter Portal or contact their county election board to confirm their voter registration,” said state Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.
With the state’s online portal voters can complete a voter registration application, request absentee ballots, verify voter registration information, view voting districts, find polling places, view sample ballots and check the status of absentee ballots.
Other things that can be done is change a political affiliation or residence or mailing address for a voter.
Another avenue is to check with the Garvin County Election Board in Pauls Valley.
For the upcoming election the deadline to submit a request for mailed absentee ballots is 5 p.m. Oct. 27.
In-person absentee voting is scheduled 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 29-30 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Election Board office in the county courthouse.
•••
A number of races are on the November ballot, including one pitting Garvin County District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres against challenger David Kennedy.
On the far western side of the county the race for the District 43 State Senate seat has Republican Jessica Garvin, who this summer defeated incumbent Paul Scott, and Democrat Terri Reimer on the ballot.
Going for the District 4 seat in the U.S. House of Representative are Republican incumbent Tom Cole, Democrat Mary Brannon and Libertarian Bob White.
It's Republican incumbent Todd Hiett and Libertarian challenger Todd Hagopian in a race for state corporation commissioner.
Then there's the race so many are focused on – the one for the White House.
On the ballot are Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence against Democrat Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen and three Independent teams – Jade Simmons and Claudeliah Roze, Kanye West and Michelle Tidball and Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard.
Also on the ballot are a couple of state questions and a number Oklahoma judges and justices.
