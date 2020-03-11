A couple of deadlines are fast approaching for some voters in Garvin County.
One is this week – Friday, March 13 to be exact – as the last day to register to vote to be eligible for an April 7 election date that includes three different Garvin County towns.
One is between Reneé Barber and Carl Stevens for a school board office in the Elmore City-Pernell district.
Another is a $620,000 school bond vote in Stratford with a variety of items, such as new elementary gym flooring, repairs to an ag building and show barn, press boxes at the softball and baseball fields, drainage improvements to the backstop and seating area at the baseball field, heat and air upgrades at the elementary school, a new school vehicle and ag truck and a new phone system.
More on the Stratford issue will come later in the PV Democrat.
In Lindsay there will be a total of 10 candidates listed on the ballot for a vote to fill three city council offices.
Those candidates are Devin Herrod, Randy Hugo, Greg Henderson, Brad Smith, Lynn Scruggs, Kassi Turner, Eric Dodson, Robin Staggs, Shelly Stevens and Debbie Whitehead.
The top three vote-getters will claim the three council posts.
Then comes a three-day filing period on April 8-10 as any races coming from this will be on the ballot for a primary election on June 30.
Here in Garvin County there are four county offices scheduled to be a part of the April filings.
Those offices are now occupied by Sheriff Jim Mullett, District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres, Court Clerk Laura Lee and County Clerk Lori Fulks.
Voters wanting to get registered to be eligible for the primary election in the summer have until June 5.
Any runoff races from the primary elections will be decided Aug. 25, while the general election for the entire country is Nov. 3.
•••
Voters should also remember that changes in party affiliation will not be allowed from April 1 through Aug. 31.
Oklahoma has three recognized parties – Democrat, Republican and Libertarian. Currently only the Democratic Party allows Independents to vote in its primary elections.
All registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, can vote for any candidates during a general election.
