Next election date this week

The last day is Friday, July 29 to get registered to be eligible to vote in next month's primary runoff election.
Requests for mailed absentee ballots must be submitted to the Garvin County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 8.
Much like the primary vote in June the ballot selection for the Aug. 23 primary runoff is heavier on the Republican side.
It starts with current U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon vying to be the Republican nominee in the race to fill the U.S. Senate seat opening up with the retirement of Jim Inhofe.
The winner will face Democratic nominee Kendra Horn in the November general election.
Running on the Democratic ticket for Oklahoma’s other U.S. Senate office are Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger.
For this one the winner will take on current incumbent Senator James Lankford, who is the Republican nominee this fall.
With that race being the only one for the Democrats’ runoff it’s back to the Republican races going before voters next month.
State Rep. Todd Russ and Oklahoma Tax Commission Chairman Clark Jolley are the Republicans running for state treasurer.
The one winning this race will go against Democrat Charles de Coune and Libertarian Gregory Sadler.
Joy Hofmeister has left her office of superintendent of public instruction to move over to the Democratic side to run against Republican Governor Kevin Stitt, along with Libertarian Natalie Bruno and Independent candidate Ervin Yen later this year.
For next month’s election Ryan Walters and April Grace are running to be the Republican nominee for the office Hofmeister has held for the past few years.
Leslie Kathryn and Sean Roberts are on the ballot for the Republican race for commissioner of labor.
The Republican runoff for corporation commissioner is between Kim David and Todd Thomsen.
Only a few Garvin County voters are expected to check the box for a couple of school propositions on the ballot for Alex in neighboring Grady County.
