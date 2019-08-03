A Wynnewood man who got a not guilty verdict in a murder case a few years ago was not able to avoid prison time in a more recent car chase with police.
In fact, James Justin Johnson, now 44 years old, was acquitted in a manslaughter allegation by jurors back in 2012.
That verdict for Johnson was related to a beating death a couple of years earlier at a Wynnewood residence. He was originally charged with murder.
Fast forward to a recent hearing in a Pauls Valley courtroom, Johnson took a plea deal and was sentenced to eight years in prison after he stole a car and led authorities on a pursuit in the Wynnewood and PV area this past spring
Wrapped into this new deal was a suspended sentence, now revoked, in a burglary conviction and plea agreement back in 2010.
Johnson's most recent brush with the law came on May 11 when Wynnewood police spotted a vehicle reported stolen as it was seen striking curbs multiple times while dangerously traveling through traffic light intersections without stopping.
As the vehicle traveled on U.S. Highway 77 it stopped near the Wynnewood Sports Complex as officers approached with their weapons drawn.
Instead, the driver, later identified as Johnson, reversed the vehicle and sped away back into Wynnewood where it struck a police patrol car in pursuit. Speeds were reported to be around 50 mph through residential neighborhoods.
Those speeds later reached around 100 mph as the chase returned to U.S. 77 and north to Pauls Valley.
Stop sticks on the highway didn't get the stolen car stopped as it eventually wound up on Airline Road in south PV where it almost struck a vehicle turning into the Love's Truck Stop near Interstate 35.
Moments later Johnson was arrested in the parking lot of the local Walmart Distribution Center. He is reported to have told officers he had used drugs before the pursuit.
•••
Emotions were high for Johnson, better known as J.J., seven years ago when a jury found him not guilty of manslaughter in the beating death of Chad Alan Sims back on Sept. 22, 2010 at a Wynnewood residence.
The verdict came a few months after his friend and former co-defendant in the case, Roland Hatley, pleaded guilty, also to a manslaughter accusation, and was given a 20-year prison term.
As a condition of a plea agreement Hatley testified against Johnson during the trial in a Pauls Valley courtroom.
