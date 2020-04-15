For the most part employees working in one of the offices inside of Garvin County's courthouse won't get the chance to clock in after regular hours because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, officials said this week that practice is out because it might do more harm than good since those hours are typically devoted to getting the offices cleaned to combat the potential spread of the virus.
Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett got the support of all three county commissioners as he's been telling employees to work only during the courthouse's regular hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
“I made the decision last week that's gotten a lot of phone calls,” Mullett said during a regular commissioners' meeting Monday.
“Some of the employees want to come in after hours and work because they were not comfortable,” he said, referring to the virus threat. “I told then no and closed the doors.”
Garvin County's emergency management director, Dave Johnson, agrees it's a good policy.
“They were wanting to work after everybody leaves,” Johnson said about a few of the courthouse employees.
“I didn't think that was a good idea. They're working diligently to keep the offices cleaned and sanitized when the courthouse is closed,” he said about an after hours cleaning crew.
All of the commissioners, who are the top authority over the courthouse building in Pauls Valley, make it clear they support the sheriff's position.
“I would say no,” District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres said. “I would say elected officials only unless there's an emergency.”
“We're helping them by not letting them in at night,” said District 3 Commissioner Mike Gollihare.
“When you say it's shut down it's shut down,” said Kenneth Holden of District 1, referring to the courthouse building.
•••
The restrictions for the public's access to the courthouse continue to get even tighter in the hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
“The courthouse is open, but with limited access. It's my understanding you're escorted throughout the courthouse,” Johnson said.
The current policy is anyone entering the west annex doors during regular courthouse hours will continue to be screened by a county deputy.
Each person will have their temperature checked as a reading of 100.4 degrees or more is a problem as fever is one of the potential symptoms of the virus, along with a cough, shortness of breath or exposure to another person testing positive.
Courthouse visitors also have to pass through a metal detector.
At that point the office they're hoping to visit is contacted before they're escorted to that office.
“We haven't had any complaints,” Mullett said about the limited access to the courthouse.
“They're complying and still getting their needs met,” he said, referring to the public.
Each of the county offices in the building has a drop box near the courthouse entrance.
